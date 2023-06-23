Tribunal Admits Chicago University, NYSC Certificates Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has taken into consideration official documents related to the academic and professional history of President Bola Tinubu.

The documents were provided by the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The records in question include a Bachelor of Science certificate from Chicago State University, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate, and a Certificate of Service from Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc.

PDP, through their witness Mike Enahoro Ebah Esq, introduced these documents, noting that they were supposedly acquired by Tinubu under the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu.’

Guided by the PDP lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also presented EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and corresponding letters sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), as well as the lawyers for Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), and the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), all raised objections to the documents’ admissibility.

The defense is preparing to cross-examine the witness.

The former vice president is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

Atiku approached the tribunal with move to recover his alleged stolen mandate.