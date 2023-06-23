Video: Many Residents Trapped As Heavy Rainfall Flood Abuja

Many residents have reportedly been trapped in Trade Moore estate in Lugbe, Abuja, following a heavy rainfall on Friday which flooded the area.

Naija News reports that videos making the rounds online show that several houses and vehicles submerged under water.

Confirming the development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in a situation report said efforts were ongoing to rescue those trapped in their houses.

A driver of a Peugeot 406 with the registration number YLA 681 FS is said to be drowned in the flood and still missing.

An unnamed NEMA official while speaking with journalists said four persons who were rescued are in a stable condition.

The official also appealed to all those living in flood-prone areas of the estate to evacuate to a safer place.

NEMA official said, “Four persons were rescued and in stable condition.

“Stakeholders responding to the flood are NEMA, Fire Service, FCT FEMA, Red Cross and federal ministry of environment-flood department respectively.

“If you know you live in a house built in a flood-prone area, kindly move to a safer place even if for nothing but to save a life. Properties can go.

“You can see how the water has submerged all these vehicles. Don’t underestimate the power of water, it can wash people away. We are pleading, we do not want the loss of lives this year”