Enugu State Governor Ignores Tribunal Summons In Ongoing Certificate Forgery Case

The governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah is drawing attention for his refusal to attend a Governorship Election Petition Tribunal hearing.

The trial is part of a forgery accusation, as pursued by the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Alex Amujiogo.

Despite the Tribunal ordering a subpoena to be served on Governor Mbah via his legal representative, the governor did not appear in court.

“This Honourable Tribunal had, on June 22, 2023, made an order that the subpoena be served on Peter Mbah through his counsel. We have since done that for him to appear today,” lamented Amujiogo, who concluded, “My Lord, it is obvious that he is not in court under the pretense of immunity.”

With the expiration of his timeframe to present his case, a defeated Amujiogo was forced to close the case, leaving the next steps to the Tribunal.

In reaction to the situation, Anthony Ani, the lead counsel for the Peoples Democratic Party, argued that the petitioner did not correctly serve the subpoena according to the law.

He stated that the governor would appear if properly summoned, noting, “The petitioner has not complied with the mandatory provisions of the law; the default provision, respecting election petitions, is the Federal High Court Rules.”

The case, presided over by Justice K. M. Akano, has now been adjourned until June 24, 2023, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (the first respondent) will present its defence.