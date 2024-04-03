Increasing Electricity Tariff By 300% Insensitive – PRP

Advertisement

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has vehemently criticized the Federal Government’s recent decision to increase electricity tariffs by 300 per cent, labelling the move as insensitive and showing a blatant disregard for the struggles of Nigerian citizens.

Naija News reports that the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, expressed the party’s stance in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement highlighted the significant impact this increase would have on the cost of electricity, which is expected to surge from N68 to N200 per kilowatt-hour.

The PRP’s condemnation comes amid other economic challenges faced by Nigerians, including the removal of fuel subsidies and a considerable devaluation of the Naira.

These changes have led to increased living costs and added hardship for many Nigerians. The party described the tariff hike as an unconscionable burden on a populace already struggling to stay afloat.

In their statement, the PRP urged the government to reconsider this decision, calling for more empathy towards the citizens and the exploration of alternative solutions that would not exacerbate their suffering.

The party emphasized the importance of government policies that support the welfare and upliftment of the people rather than pushing them further into hardship.

“As a party that champions the welfare of the people, we express our deep concern and share the shock felt by millions of Nigerians who are grappling with the harsh realities of survival,” the statement read.

It went on to criticize the government for imposing such “life-frustrating policies on a nation that is already on its knees.”

This increase in electricity tariffs, especially following the removal of fuel subsidies, is seen by the PRP as a ruthless policy decision that comes at a time when Nigerians are already burdened with meeting their basic needs, such as food.

The PRP’s call to action reflects growing discontent among various sectors of Nigerian society, as citizens and political groups alike demand more considerate and sustainable economic policies from the government.