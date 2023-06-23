Stop Issuing Statements Without Taking Action – CAN Blasts DSS

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop making rhetorical statements on the security situation in Nigeria.

The association called on the DSS to go after the criminals rather than just issue statements every period of festivity without taking any action.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of CAN, Rev’d Joseph John Hayab made the submission while reacting to the latest alert issued by the DSS on the alleged plans by some criminals to attack religious and fun places during the forthcoming Eid Kabir festival.

According to Hayab, Nigerians would appreciate it if the DSS goes after the criminals and terrorists rather than just issuing statements that will make the citizens more traumatized.

He said, “This alert like many in the past has always come when festivities are around the corner.

“We hope and pray it is not diversionary. The DSS as a secret agent should go after the terrorists or criminals before they will execute their plans.

“Nigerians are already traumatised and should not be further placed on another trauma. Thank God we have a new government and new security chiefs have just been appointed except that of the DSS.”

The clergyman added that, “Nigerians will love to see proactive measures, not reactive statements. Everybody, therefore, needs to be on alert so that when you see something say something.”

“After all, security is everybody’s business, everyone should join hands to free our country from all security challenges through strategic action, not propaganda.”