Eid Kabir: DSS Raises Alarm Over Planned Attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning about potential attacks on worship and recreational centres during the upcoming Eid Kabir celebrations.

The warning comes after the discovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in a joint operation conducted by the DSS, the Nigerian Army, and the Police.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the DSS, urged vigilance from operators of public spaces, such as shopping malls.

According to the DSS statement, there have been reports suggesting plans to attack these places of gathering before and during the Eid festivities. The discovery of IEDs further validates these concerns.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies,” the statement read.

The DSS, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and Police, has been conducting operations in Nasarawa and Kogi States.

In June 19, 2023, they arrested Abubakar Muhammad, a suspected gunrunner, along the Abuja- Keffi Expressway in Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State.

The team confiscated several items, including ammunition, IEDs, cash, and a Volkswagen Golf vehicle.

In another operation on June 22, 2023, in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi State, the team encountered Kabir Bala, a notorious gang leader and one-time jailbreaker.

Although Bala was neutralized during a gunfight, his gang members managed to escape.

The operation resulted in the recovery of an AK47 rifle, locally fabricated weapons, phones, and charms.

The DSS reassured the public of its commitment to partnering with other security agencies in executing proactive measures to prevent criminal activities.