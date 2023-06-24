Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Set To Join Real Madrid For €250 million

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe could finally be on his way to Real Madrid this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

Real Madrid have been trying to sign Kylian Mbappe in the last two summer transfer windows but PSG have been frustrating their attempts. Last summer, the Spanish giants were so close to closing a deal with the Frenchman but PSG turned down two of Madrid’s offers.

Afterward, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, reportedly intervened and convinced Kylian Mbappe to remain at PSG. Hence, the Frenchman signed a two-year deal with the French club in 2022 which will expire on June 30, 2024, with an option for a year extension.

After the 2022-2023 season, Mbappe reportedly wrote to PSG to tell them that he won’t extend his stay at the club which has sparked transfer speculations involving him.

Amidst that, a French publication, PSG Community, reported that Real Madrid and PSG have agreed on a deal that will see Kylian Mbappe join Madrid this summer.

The purported deal is said to be worth €250 million which will make Mbappe the most expensive player in the history of football, breaking the record set by Neymar when he moved from FC Barcelona to PSG for about €222 million in 2017.

The report claimed that the deal was agreed upon when the president of Real Madrid Fiorentino Perez met with the Emir of Qatar, the financial backbone of PSG.

The report also claimed that the record-breaking deal includes €50 million in add-ons.

Though this will be a dream come true for Real Madrid who just signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer deal worth £100 million, there is no official reaction from all parties involved yet.

However, it will be very unlikely for such a deal to scale through since Kylian Mbappe had earlier said that he is not planning to leave PSG this summer. Hence, Madrid are likely to wait until next summer to sign the 24-year-old French striker for free.