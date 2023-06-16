Kylian Mbappe Insists He Won’t Join Real Madrid This Summer

Paris Saint Germain winger, Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he is not planning to join Real Madrid this summer contrary to reports linking him with the Spanish giants.

Recently, reports went viral that Kylian Mbappe has written to PSG to inform them that he would not be renewing his contract with the French club. His letter is coming just a season before the expiration of the contract he signed with the club in 2022.

Reports about Kylian Mbappe’s decision to leave PSG in 2024 sparked speculations that Real Madrid have reawakened their desire to buy the French winger this summer.

French publication, Le Parisien went as far as claiming that Kylian Mbappe had said he wanted to move to Real Madrid this summer.

But in a press conference on Thursday, June 15, ahead of France’s national team’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar later today, 7:45 PM WAT, Mbappe debunked the report.

“Lies. Bigger and bigger. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy”, Mbappe said.

“I didn’t say I wanted to be sold to Real Madrid or that I wanted to leave, only that I won’t activate the option of the extra year (until 2025). With PSG there has never been talk of a renewal and I am happy to continue for another year”.

Mbappe asserted that remaining at PSG remains his only option currently which means that leaving the club this summer is not on the cards.

“I’ve already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it’s my only option for now”, he told Gazzetta dello Sport.