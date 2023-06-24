Arsenal Set To Offer £100 Million To West Ham For Declan Rice

Arsenal football club would have no choice but to offer West Ham United a whopping £100 million for the club’s captain and midfielder, Declan Rice.

Rice is said to be the priority of the manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, in this summer transfer window as the North London side attempt to assemble a competitive team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

To show how determined Arsenal have been in their push to acquire the prolific English midfielder, they have already made two offers for the midfielder’s signature in the space of one week.

Even though West Ham United have rejected the two offers including Arsenal’s transfer record £90 million offer, the North London side are said to be determined to achieve their transfer target against all odds.

Earlier, West Ham United made it clear that they want nothing less than £100 million for Declan Rice who captained the club to win their first European title in the club’s history, Europa Conference League.

Rice was the main character in the midfield as he led his teammates to beat Italian Serie A side, Fiorentina, 2-1 in the Conference League final last season.

Mikel Arteta who wants to win more titles with Arsenal next season wants such a young leader in his squad, hence, the Gunners are ready to exceed their transfer budget to land the 24-year-old England international.

Even though the player has openly agreed to leave West Ham for another adventure this summer and he is willing to move to the Gunners, the deal can’t scale through until Arsenal agree to pay West Ham’s £100 million asking price.

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal representatives are left with no choice but to come up with what West Ham are asking for.