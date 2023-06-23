UPDATE: Photo Of Skit Maker Who Sexualised Minor In Police Custody

Popular Skitmaker, Abdullahi Maruf Adusa, better known as Trinity guy, has honored the Police invitation after the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi called for his arrest following a ‘disturbing’ prank video.

Recall, Muyiwa Adejobi accused the skit maker Trinity Guy of child abuse following a video of his prank involving a minor.

Adejobi, who had previously called for the prankster’s arrest, retweeted a prank video of the skit maker on Thursday, saying it is “rubbish and criminal”.

He noted that the police would act soon. “This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged in court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!” he said.

In a follow up tweet, the Oyo state police command today June 23, disclosed that the skit maker arrived at the police command on Friday morning.

The post reads: “Good morning fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police command at exactly 1000hrs today. Recall, he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please.”

See photo of the skit maker in Police custody.