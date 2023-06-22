Skit Maker Reacts As Police PRO Calls For His Arrest Over Prank Involving Minor

Popular skit maker, Trinity Guy has reacted after the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi called for his arrest following a ‘disturbing’ prank video.

Recall, Muyiwa Adejobi accused skit maker Trinity Guy of child abuse following a video of his prank involving a minor.

Adejobi, who had previously called for the prankster’s arrest, retweeted a prank video of the skit maker on Thursday, saying it is “rubbish and criminal”.

He noted that the police would act soon.

“This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged in court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!” he said.

Reacting to Adejobi’s statement, Trinity Guy via his Twitter handle, on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023, appreciated Adejobi, whom he likened to a ‘father’ for drawing his attention to some area of his inappropriate video.

He said the call out has nudged him to amend and work on his extreme and disturbing prank videos.

He said: “I would love to use this opportunity to appreciate everyone who has been calling and showing concern about the misconception about my work and my person.

“I will equally love to show my appreciation. to my fans and the Nigerian police, most especially my daddy mr Adejobi, for his fatherly roles, for calling my attention in some areas where I needed to work on and to amend. His effort to safe guide the nation is truly inspiring. Thank you, sir.”