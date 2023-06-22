‘This Is Rubbish’ – Police To Arrest Skitmaker For Involving Minor In S3xualized Prank

The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has expressed displeasure over a viral skit where a little girl is being sexualized.

Naija News reports that in the viral video, a skitmaker identified as Trinity was captured asking a girl if he saw his pen!s.

The little girl who spoke in fear admitted to seeing it and responded to the colour she saw before running away from the prankster.

Reacting to the video, Adejobi described the video as criminal and the skitmaker should be arrested and charged to court.

He wrote: “This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!”

Varsity Staff Protest Mass Retrenchment Of Workers

In other news, staff unions at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Ondo have taken to the street to protest the institution’s alleged mass dismissal of workers.

The unions on Wednesday prevented members of the university community from gaining entry into the school.

They are demanding the reinstatement of the sacked workers.

Among the unions involved are the OAUSTECH union chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

Others are the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the National Association of Nigeria Students (SSANU).