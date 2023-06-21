Varsity Staff Protest Mass Retrenchment Of Workers

Staff unions at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Ondo have taken to the street to protest the institution’s alleged mass dismissal of workers.

The unions on Wednesday prevented members of the university community from gaining entry into the school.

They are demanding the reinstatement of the sacked workers.

Among the unions involved are the OAUSTECH union chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

Others are the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the National Association of Nigeria Students (SSANU).

OAUSTECH-ASUU chairman, Rotimi Olorunisola said some of the sacked workers were appointed in March 2022, but were laid off by the institution’s governing council.

Olorunisola added that the unions decided to protest after all efforts to appeal to the council proved abortive.

“Our members were appointed in March before the inauguration of the council in August 2022, but the council insisted that the appointees must be sacked,” the union chair said.

“The joint action congress (JAC) of the unions deliberated on the issue and decided to embark on the protest following what the injustices meted to our members.

“The protest will continue until the council reverses its decision.”

Dayo Temola, the chairman of the JAC of OAUSTECH, claimed 22 of its staff members were sacked.

Temola urged the Ondo state government to set up an external panel to review the matter.

“The basis of these mass sacks by the council is not tenable and will neither be tolerated nor accepted,” said the chairman.

“The Unions of SSANU, NASU AND NAAT hereby reject this mass sack and demand that [it is] reversed with immediate effect.”

Speaking on the protest, Paul Adeagbo, the institution’s spokesperson, said the management will soon address the public on the allegation.