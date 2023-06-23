Six ISWAP Terrorists Killed In Borno

At least six Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists were reportedly killed in the Banki area of Borno State during a recent operation by Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) troops.

A popular security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed this in Maiduguri on Friday, stating that the terrorists were killed by the Special Forces in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in an ambush near along Bula Yobe and Darajamal road, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Makama, the terrorists were Improvised Explosive Device(IED) planters who usually sneak onto the road to attack the people.

Barely a week ago, some terrorists attacked Jangebe, a community in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed a medical doctor.

Naija News learnt that the assailants also abducted no fewer than ten people, including members of the slain doctor’s family during the attack.

It was gathered that the fully armed criminals stormed the community around 1 am and started shooting sporadically. The terrorists are said to have forcefully broken the wall of the doctor’s house to gain entrance.

According to Daily Trust, the terrorists shot the doctor dead immediately after gaining entrance into his house and took away his family members and some other residents in the neighbourhood.

They also burnt a military vehicle near the victim’s residence.

“We are battling to come to terms with what would have led to the killing of the medical doctor. The whole community was thrown into mourning because the doctor had been very helpful to us.

“Some residents reported hearing a heated argument between the armed men over the killing of the doctor. We heard a voice of one of them scolding those who shot dead the doctor,” a resident who identified himself as Hamza told reporters.