Terrorists Kill Medical Doctor, Kidnap Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community

A medical doctor was reportedly killed on Monday, June 12 when some alleged terrorists attacked Jangebe, a community in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday morning revealed that the assailants also abducted no fewer than 10 people, including members of the slain doctor’s family.

It was gathered that the fully armed criminals stormed the community around 1 am and started shooting sporadically. The terrorists are said to have forcefully broken the wall of the doctor’s house to gain entrance.

According to Daily Trust, the terrorists shot the doctor dead immediately after gaining entrance into his house and took away his family members and some other residents in the neighbourhood.

They also burnt a military vehicle near the victim’s residence.

“We are battling to come to terms with what would have led to the killing of the medical doctor. The whole community was thrown into mourning because the doctor had been very helpful to us.

“Some residents reported hearing a heated argument between the armed men over the killing of the doctor. We heard a voice of one of them scolding those who shot dead the doctor,” a resident who identified himself as Hamza told reporters.

The State command of the Nigeria Police Force, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the attack as of reporting time.

Naija News understands that the Jangebe community has suffered a series of abductions in recent times.

From January to date, there have been at least four cases of bandits’ invasions of the community according to the residents.

In February 2021, more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted from a secondary school in the community. In December 2022, the family members of a lawmaker representing Talata Mafara LGA were kidnapped in the community.