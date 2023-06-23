Bernardo Silva Wanted In Saudi Arabia

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva, has attracted the attention of Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal who are reportedly set to make an offer this summer.

The current deal between Manchester City and Bernardo Silva will expire on June 30, 2025, and City are reportedly pushing to renew it this summer.

However, the 28-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder is said to be considering his options and seems not to be ready to renew it yet after helping the club to win a treble – Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Aside from the Suadi Pro club, Barcelona and Paris St. Germain are interested in signing Bernardo Silva who has been connected with a move to Barce in the last two summers.

As it stands, the mouthwatering salary that the Saudi Pro League club is willing to pay could make the difference in Bernardo Silva’s next transfer decision.

Also, the fact that his national teammate, Ruben Neves quit Wolves to join Al Hilal earlier this month could encourage him to do the same if the offer is tempting enough.

On the other hand, his teammate at Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan just join FC Barcelona which could also help the Portuguese star consider the Spanish side in his transfer plans.

Bernardo Silva who joined Manchester City in 2017 was involved in all five Premier League titles coach Pep Guardiola helped the club to win in the last six years. It will be interesting to see what the Portuguese star would decide to do this summer.