IGP Egbetokun Explains ‘I Feel Like A Tiger’ Statement

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has clarified his comment about feeling ‘like a tiger and ready to devour Nigeria’s internal enemies’.

Naija News recalls that Egbetokun made the statement after he was decorated with his new rank by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday.

Clarifying the statement during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Egbetokun said he was only conveying his anxiousness to resume duty and deal with the insecurity in Nigeria.

The police chief added that he was also conveying the message that he is aware that there are enemies that the police and the citizens need to fight together.

Egbetokun said his leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will collaborate with groups and bodies to fight insecurity, adding that he would devise both human and technical intelligence to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He said: “I said that just to express how very anxious I am to start working. And to also convey the message that I am aware that there are enemies that we need to fight together. If you listened to my speech I mentioned that we all need to collaborate to be able to surmount the security challenges facing our country today.

“So, it’s going to be our collective responsibility. Everybody is going to be involved. Everyone will be turned into a policeman. We are going to partner with every group. Every law-abiding citizen will have to be brought on board. You must give us the information.

“Apart from technical intelligence, we will also rely so much on human intelligence which we believe is available within our communities. We are going to be proactive in our approach to solving our security problems.”