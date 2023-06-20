Acting IGP Speaks After Resuming Office, Ex-IGP Endorses Egbetokun

The new Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, declared himself “a tiger ready to chase away all criminals in Nigeria.”

He made these remarks on Tuesday after Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated him with the new rank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Egbetokun, who is to officially assume his duties on Wednesday, commented on the weight of his new responsibility, describing it as an energizing force.

He stated, “Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning (Wednesday) by 11 am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently.

“But if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I fell like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Responding to questions from journalists, former IGP, Alkali Usman Baba expressed satisfaction with his successor, praising his potential to carry on the leadership mantle.

Reflecting on the handover, he stated, “It’s a stage, you come, you work, and you go.”

Recounting their professional relationship, the former IGP said, “We grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped.”