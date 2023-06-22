Burna Boy Reacts As Paul Okoye Places 5 Million Bounty On His Fan Because Of Davido

Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has taken a jab at Paul Okoye over the 5 million bounty he placed on his fan, who wished Davido death.

Naija News recalls that Okoye had announced a bounty of N5m to be given to anybody who could give the location of Winco, a music influencer who is a Burna Boy fan.

The music influencer had reportedly wished death on Davido in a post he made, adding that the singer could not pull the kind of crowd Burna Boy did in the Netherlands recently.

Reacting, Burna Boy, on Thursday morning, took to his Instagram story, shared laughing emojis, and wrote, “5 million Naira”.

Burna Boy Comes Under Attack For Cancelling Show

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has come under heavy social media attacks for allegedly canceling a show in the Netherlands.

Naija News understands that the Grammy Award-winning singer was scheduled to be at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands, on Saturday, June 17.

Reports noted that the 31-year-old-singer’s fans had filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them.

Unfortunately, Burna Boy reportedly did not show up even at the last minute. Most of the attendees of the concert are said to have patiently waited for Burna Boy at the venue for hours.

I’m hurt that I couldn’t see you tonight even though I wanted to. We want to make sure you get the best, “love Damini” experience possible and that won’t have happened today for several reasons: My amazing team has been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn’t do it in time. I’ll be announcing a new date in a few hours so watch out for it! ik houd van jullie allemaal, Damini,” Burna confirmed the postpone of the concert at midnight.