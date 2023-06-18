Burna Boy Under Attack For Canceling Netherlands Show In Last Minute

Nigerian singer and record producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, better known as Burna Boy, has come under heavy social media attacks for allegedly cancelling a show in the Netherlands.

Naija News understands that the Grammy Award-winning singer was scheduled to be at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands, on Saturday, June 17.

Reports noted that the 31-year-old-singer’s fans had filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them.

Unfortunately, Burna Boy reportedly did not show up even at the last minute. Most of the attendees of the concert are said to have patiently waited for Burna Boy at the venue for hours.

Naija News learnt that the 41,000-capacity-seater concert venue had been filled to the brim with fans waiting for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them.

“I’m hurt that I couldn’t see you tonight even though I really wanted to. We want to make sure you get the best, “love Damini” experience possible and that won’t have happened today for a number of reasons: My amazing team have been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn’t do it in time. I’ll be announcing a new date in a few hours so watch out for it! ik houd van jullie allemaal, Damini,” Burna confirmed the postpone of the concert at midnight.

See some of the reactions on social media below:

@Burna_Notice – Its crazy Beyonce had a show the same day and was successful. Thats a 42 yr old woman with a husband and 3 kids. Her tour is 57 stadium shows, trust me your schedule is not crazier than Beyonce. We need to do better, people pay for flight, hotel, etc. to see you. It is wrong.

@STFUWARLO – All these people took time and money out to come see you and you guys just ignored them like their time and money don’t mean anything. Nobody came on stage to talk to them, you guys just left them their to listen to the DJ play the same song 50 times. Super Disrespectfully

@Nifemi_Olu – Burna Boy has zero respect for people’s time. This isn’t new. If he can arrive at a school at 6:30pm with the intention of performing for secondary day students, then forget it. This happened in 2017.

@badeodutola – Every time Burna boy holds a concert, he disappoints and angers his fans. Yet the next time he holds a concert, those fans still go back for more. Let’s not pretend we don’t know who the real problem is.

@DfzyWears – All these talk talk are possibly from people who aren’t even in the stadium and even if they was i can bet it they will still be present for the new date.

@KingBenAce – Burna will make it up to the world in the most possible way, he doesn’t joke with his concerts

@TheQueenThilda – The worst part was that by d tym they finally announcd he wldn’t come, most of d trains had stopped working. So, most of us were stranded in the cold, and had to wait at the train stations for hours before we could go home. Really horrible experience. Will I be going again? Yes

@OlufemiOduyemi- Burna boy will be on the news for some good reasons this week and then next week be on the news for bad reason.

@okayiamchris – Nigerians are the only ones complaining. Even people like me wey never smell Airport dey complain.