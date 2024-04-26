President Tinubu Meets King, Queen Of Netherlands (Phptos)

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met with the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, during a state visit to the country.

The Nigerian leader met with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the King’s palace at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

Naija News reports that the visit was part of the official trip of President Tinubu to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

See the photos of the visit below.

President Tinubu Meets Dutch PM Mark Rutte, Businessmen

Earlier, President Tinubu met with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and Dutch businessmen and investors at a business interaction on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu pushed for stronger ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands during the meeting.

He said both countries must explore more creative channels of collaboration, whether through partnerships, joint ventures, or strategic alliances, to build bridges that connect markets and facilitate the flow of goods, services, ideas, and people.

He said his administration is executing business-friendly reforms, such as encouraging transparency in the Forex market and the CBN providing the necessary window for foreign companies to repatriate their profits.