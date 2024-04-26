What Tinubu Discussed With Dutch Businessmen, Investors

President Bola Tinubu has said bilateral partnerships must be mutually beneficial, transformative and translate into real gains for ordinary citizens.

The Nigeria leader made this known on Wednesday while speaking on Thursday at the Nigeria-Netherlands Business and Investment Forum in the Hague.

President Tinubu emphasized the pivotality of stronger ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands, saying both countries must explore more creative channels of collaboration, whether through partnerships, joint ventures, or strategic alliances, to build bridges that connect markets and facilitate the flow of goods, services, ideas, and people.

Tinubu said his administration is enhancing the business environment in Nigeria to make it very friendly through various reforms.

He listed some of the reforms taken to include the cleaning up of our foreign exchange market to make it more transparent for seamless business transactions, the removal of the fuel subsidy, and the readiness of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide the necessary window to allow foreign companies repatriate their profits, among others.

President Tinubu said the improved business milieu in Nigeria is making the country an investor’s paradise, urging businessmen and women to take advantage of these opportunities for mutually rewarding economic partnerships between Nigeria and the Netherlands.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to be at this occasion of the Nigeria-Netherlands Business Forum. This is a platform that symbolizes the potential for collaboration and partnership between our two nations.

“It is worthy to note that while this forum seeks to highlight and advance the potential of mutually beneficial partnerships, I wish to state here that we must also ensure that the partnerships are creative and transformative in such a manner that the ordinary citizens of our countries can reap verifiable gains.

“It is on record that Nigeria and the Netherlands have established business ties for decades. There is every need to re-invigorate this relationship. This is a call for creativity on the part of all of us.”