Tinubu Arrives Netherlands On State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on a State visit.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader arrived in the country in the early hours of Wednesday on the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

While in the country. President Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.

The Queen is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

President Tinubu will also participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

The Nigerian leader will also have extensive discussions with the Dutch officials on port management operations for which they have world-renowned expertise.

President Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by some ministers and other senior government officials.