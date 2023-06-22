Acting Ondo Governor Allegedly Questions Akeredolu’s Earnings, Expenses

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reportedly been asking questions about his principal’s earnings and expenses attached to his office.

Naija News reports that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who left the country for medical treatment abroad and transmitted power to his deputy, is scheduled to return on July 6.

In a chat with Vanguard, government officials loyal to Akeredolu said Aiyedatiwa has been asking about the governor’s spending and demanded to know how funds allocated to the governor’s office are disbursed.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the acting governor has summoned and threatened two officials of the Ministry of Finance about the revenue and expenditure of the state.

The official also accused the acting governor of undermining the authority of the governor’s office through his actions and decisions.

He said: “We are not concerned about the political turmoil within the government. Our priority is ensuring due process. The governor’s office does not directly instruct us to release funds.

“There are established procedures for financial disbursements in the government, and all approvals must go through the Ministry of Finance.

“Aside from the running grant accruing to the deputy governor’s office monthly, he has also demanded that the governor’s running grant and other emoluments attached to the office of the governor be handed to him as acting Governor.

“In the past week, the deputy governor has summoned and threatened two of our officials. He has inquired about the governor’s spending and demanded to know how funds allocated to the governor’s office are disbursed.

“He believes he is entitled to two streams of funding, insisting that the governor’s office allocation should be included as part of his role as acting governor.

“During the encounters with our officials, they kindly explained that even the governor’s office route its approvals through the Ministry of Finance.

“However, the deputy governor remains obstinate, repeatedly demanding immediate funds. Despite our attempts to educate him on proper financial protocols and the responsible use of public funds, he persists.

“He has been confrontational and demanding. We see this as executive recklessness. While we understand tensions may be high, we would prefer not to be involved in any reckless activities.”