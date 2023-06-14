He is Human Like The Rest Of Us – Acting Gov Speaks On Akeredolu’s Health Challenge

The acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has urged residents in the state to ignore rumors claiming that there would be disruption of government activities.

He called on the people to pray for the speedy recovery of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu whilst assuring them that governance was on course in the state.

He explained that the rumors were due to the lack of understanding of the running of the machinery of government.

Aiyedatiwa stated this in his first official message to the people of the state.

He explained that like everyone else, the governor can also take a break due to a medical challenge and also when he needs rest.

He said, “Mr Governor has laid a solid foundation for One Administration in the State and there is, undoubtedly, no politically debilitating division in the government. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, my boss, is a revered democrat who has always demonstrated his respect for the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended). It should be recalled that by his usual practice, he has always transmitted power to the Deputy Governor whenever he proceeds on annual vacation. This is what he has again re-enacted by transmitting power to proceed on a medical vacation.

“He is human like all of us. Whenever the need arises, everyone finds time to rest and take care of their health when medically challenged.

“The State Executive Council and the Parliament will continue to enjoy mutually beneficial relationship in our avowed duties to move the State forward.

“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery, so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large.