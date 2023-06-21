The Hunter Has Become Hunted Under Tinubu Govt – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the hunter has become the hunted and the tormentor the tormented under the Bola Tinubu Government.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (ACP), made the reference in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

Quoting a passage in the Bible, Fani-Kayode said nothing reflects the veracity of the scripture and the faithfulness of God better than the fact that the happenings in the country in the last three weeks.

He wrote: “The Bible says “Touch not my anointed & do my Prophets no harm!”

“Nothing reflects the efficacy and veracity of this scripture and the power & faithfulness of God better than the fact that in our country today the hunter has become the hunted and the tormentor the tormented.”

Recall that President Tinubu, in the last three weeks, has sacked all the Service Chiefs, the Inspector of General of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The President has also suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu also dissolved the boards of some Departments and Agencies, and signed some crucial bills into law, amid other reform policies.