No Nigerian President Has Done What Tinubu Has Achieved In Three Weeks – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended President Bola Tinubu for key appointments and policies made within three weeks of being sworn into office as the Nigerian leader.

Naija News reports that President, in the last three weeks, made some crucial appointments, signed some bills into law, and introduced some policies and reforms.

He also sacked the Service Chiefs, removed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Controller-General of Customs, Hammed Ali; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Goodwin Emfiele, and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said no Nigerian President has effected so many positive changes and appointed effective people into key positions in his administration within three weeks of being sworn into office as President Tinubu.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that critics of the President who tried to humiliate and discredit him during the presidential campaign are commending him for the key decisions made so far.

Fani-Kayode added that the staunch supporters of Tinubu, who believed in his capability amid criticism, have been vindicated.

He wrote: “No leader or President in the history of our country has effected so many positive changes and reforms and appointed so many credible, decisive, courageous and effective people into key positions in his administration within THREE weeks of being sworn into office as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT).

“Today even his most ardent critics and those that bent over backward to stop, discredit, denigrate, humiliate, and destroy him during the presidential campaign are commending him.

“He has made those of us that recognised and appreciated his value and potential, had faith in him, risked all, stood with him and fought for him proud, and most importantly we have been vindicated.

“Thanks to BAT Nigeria now has a new lease of life and the light of God has began to dispel the thick darkness and tangible cloud of stagnation, retrograde and retrogressive policies, monumental corruption, vicious persecution, selective application of justice, abuse of power, incomprehensible incompetence and wholesale and malicious impunity that we have witnessed over the last few years.

“Today where are those that deprived the Nigerian people of all their money and threw them into penury in the name of printing new notes just to stop Tinubu from emerging as President?

“Where are those that mocked and poured scorn on him on television, in the newspapers, on social media, and in international forums and that consistently portrayed him as being shallow, superficial, dangerous, incompetent, unreliable, and evil to the Nigerian people and the international community?

“Where are those that said he was too old to be President, that he takes hard drugs, and that he is a drug baron, thief, international criminal, and a mafia don?

“Where are those that said he cannot put a sentence together, that he talks hullabaloo and gibberish and that swearing him in would be tantamount to inviting the military to take power and lead to a coup?

“Where are those that said he is incurably and terminally ill and that he is so broken, befuddled, confused, incapacitated, and debilitated by sickness, senility and old age that he could not possibly perform well as President and Commander in Chief or make the right decisions and choices? I say shame on them all!

“I also say kudos to BAT and glory hallelujah to the Living God who saw fit to provide Nigeria with a second chance by making him President.”