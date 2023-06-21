Ogun Gov, Abiodun Meets Lawmakers After Oluomo’s Emergence As Speaker

Following the re-election of Olakunle Oluomo, as Speaker of the 10th Ogun State House of Assembly, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun has met with lawmakers of the house.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers were led to the Governor’s Office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, by the newly inaugurated Speaker of the Ogun House on Tuesday.

This platform reported earlier that Oluomo was reelected as Speaker of the 10th Assembly of the state.

Along with Oluomo, the member representing Yewa South State Constituency, Bolanle Ajayi was elected Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The new speaker and deputy were elected by the 26 members of the house on the floor of the Assembly presided over by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo on Tuesday.

In his meeting with the lawmakers, Abiodun pledged to operate an open-door policy to all regardless of party affiliations, religion or tribe.

The governor appreciated the members for conducting themselves properly during their proclamation and inauguration, noting that it was an indication that the state is peopled by those who know how to resolve their differences amicably.

He told them politics is over, and it’s time to serve the people, therefore all elective officers should work together towards that goal.

According to him, “Let me deeply appreciate your sense of responsibility, the leadership qualities that have been exhibited by every one of you at this time. This is how we like to be defined as a state. A state that upholds the tenets of democracy, a state that knows how to resolve its problems, a state that resolves its differences peacefully.

“We must remind ourselves that we are the industrial capital of Nigeria. We are the investor’s destination of choice, we are the education and religious capital in Nigeria and we are a state with many firsts.

“By what you have exhibited today, you have enshrined your names in the history book and your footprints in the sand of times. Ogun State is not a crisis-riddled state and that is how we like to be defined.”

The governor expressed the hope that the 10th Assembly would build on the foundation laid by the 9th Assembly by legislating on issues that affect the people positively.