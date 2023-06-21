‘No Commissioner Will Be Sworn In’ – Kano Gov Directs All Nominees To Declare Assets

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, also called Abba Gida Gida, has directed all 19 Commissioner-nominees to declare their assets, adding that no Commissioner will be sworn in without complying with code of conduct rules.

He made this known in a statement to journalists on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

The Governor stated that the nominees are expected to declare assets within the best possible time before their onward screening at the state assembly.

The governor vowed that no commissioner nominee will be sworn in as a cabinet member without filling out the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly,” he said.

Governor Abba Yusuf reiterated his commitment to the good people of Kano state that transparency and accountability remain the basic principles of his administration which will be applied to champion good governance as promised in his blueprint during the electioneering campaign.

Recall that Abba Kabir Yusuf had appointed 19 commissioners and members of the state Executive Council, subject to the confirmation of the state House of Assembly.

Among them are Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, elder brother of Murtala Garo, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The governor submitted a total of 19 names to the assembly for screening.

Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, reeled out the names while reading the letter at plenary on Tuesday.