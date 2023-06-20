Ebonyi Governor Swears In 35 New Commissioners

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru on Tuesday administered the oath of office to 35 newly appointed Commissioners.

Alongside them, he also swore in the Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Engineer Timothy Nwachi, and several Senior Assistants, Special Assistants, and Personal Assistants.

Governor Nwifuru seized the occasion to remind the appointees of their responsibilities, emphasizing the need for innovation and strategic thinking in their roles. He also urged them to join forces with him in transforming the state.

Nwifuru was clear in his stance that the appointments were not merely political favours, and he had little patience for inefficiency.

He issued a warning to those who might be tempted to underperform in their roles, saying, “As you all know, this is a call to serve, the appointments are not for political patronage. If I see lapses in your office, you are leaving the next minute and I can never call you back.”

The Governor further encouraged his team to prove their leadership capacities, as he noted, “Our State is very charged waiting for our leadership style, we must show them what we have for them and show them that we have the capacity to deliver.”

In his concluding remarks, the Governor thanked Ebonyi’s citizens for their patience and assured them of his administration’s dedication to fulfilling his campaign promises.

Representing the appointees, Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged that the new team would work diligently to justify the trust placed in them.