Kano Govt Pays 2023 NECO Fees For 55,000 Students

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led government of Kano State has approved the payment of examination fees for 55,000 students in the state that will be sitting for the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination organised by the National Examination Council (NECO).

The governor, in a statement issued on Sunday by Sanusi Bature, his Chief Press Secretary, said the development was part of his government’s policy to reposition the educational sector and give it the needed attention.

He urged the benefiting students to work hard for better results and to reciprocate the gesture so as to justify the huge investments made by the state government in order not to halt their educational pursuits.

“As a concerned government, we must ensure that the progression of your educational pursuit is not stopped and I promptly approved the payment of the examination fees to 55,000 students across the state.

“You need to put in your best and remain committed so that you can come up with good results of the examination that can make the state and your family happy and proud of you,” the governor said.

He similarly assured the people of Kano that his administration would come up with more policies and programs of improving the education sector.