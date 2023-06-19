Delta APC Accuses Omo-Agege Of Plotting With Emefiele Against Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has pointed fingers at former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, alleging that he was instrumental in getting the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, involved in the APC presidential primary.

The party believes this move was designed to disrupt President Bola Tinubu’s ambition.

According to Punch, the allegations were disclosed in a letter to the president titled, “Attempts by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to scuttle presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through recruitment of Mr Godwin Emefiele, anti-Tinubu campaign stance and anti-party activities.”

Key officials of the State APC, including Secretary Michael Inana and Chairmen Tom Onah, Nelson Ogharama, and Michael Orunefe, signed this letter.

The letter stated, “Omo-Agege had plans to issue a party membership card to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and we objected to his plans. We told him it was not morally right for Emefiele to contest and that it would affect your chances to secure the presidential ticket.”

According to the letter, Omo-Agege insisted on his plan, assuring Emefiele that the Party National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, would assist in getting him the ticket.

However, the Delta delegates were instructed by Omo-Agege to vote against Tinubu at the APC Convention, who he claimed stood no chance against their ‘anointed’.

Despite this, the former Lagos State Governor won the primary. The signatories to the letter suggested that Omo-Agege is yet to forgive those who opposed him.

The letter also accused Omo-Agege of sidelining party faithful and critical stakeholders, especially those not in his camp, during the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

They even claimed that Omo-Agege single-handedly nominated all the candidates in Delta State, and members of his staff were made party officials.

The signatories also alleged that Omo-Agege was involved in a series of anti-party activities, as evidenced by tweets, campaign posters, and video clips.

These activities allegedly resulted in many party chieftains leaving the APC to pursue their political ambitions elsewhere.

Finally, the letter called on the president to investigate the claims raised and to liberate the State APC from Omo-Agege’s alleged control.

When approached for comments, representatives of Omo-Agege declined to comment, and Felix Morka dismissed the allegations as baseless.