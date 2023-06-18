Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 18th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 18th June 2023.

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday revealed that it has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Bola Tinubu-led Government over the suspension and investigation of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that the security agency disclosed this in a lengthy statement released on Saturday by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

The DSS stated that groups behind the plot intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Tinubu’s government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

The secret police disclosed that it is aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

It also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to depart Nigeria to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France, next week.

Naija News reports that this will be Tinubu’s first official trip overseas as Nigerian president since his May 29 inauguration.

According to SaharaReporters, sources in the presidency revealed that Tinubu’s visit was also a “strategy” to see his team of medical doctors.

“BAT is to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France, next week. This will be his first official trip outside Nigeria since his assumption of duty as President,” one of the top sources disclosed on Saturday.

“The trip is to check his health too. It is a strategy to go to hospital,” another source noted.

The Founder and Spiritual Leader of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has berated Nigerians criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking on Saturday in a press conference in his hometown along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the spiritual leader urged the citizenry to endure the situation so they can enjoy it in the long run.

He admitted that the removal of the subsidy has led to the hike in prices of some essential commodities, most especially the foodstuffs in the market, but insisted that Tinubu has proven that he means well for Nigerians.

He said, “Tinubu mean well for Nigeria, you can see all his actions since his few days in office now, he has been performing wonderfully well, just a few days in office he has beamed his searchlight in some sectors and you can see what is happening, some people have been suspended, some will still join them, people are now hailing him for his action, people are now seeing the difference in him and the past administrations.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed his discussion with leaders of the Boko Haram terrorist group in the Northeast during the group’s early days of insurgency.

He disclosed their conversation at the launch of a book titled, ‘Pillars of Statecraft: Nation-building in a changing world’ authored by his daughter, Dr. Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire, at an event in Lagos.

Responding to a question by a member of the audience on why government policies had become more political than people-centered in recent times, Obasanjo noted that Nigeria’s problem is looking for who to blame for its problems.

He disclosed that in the early days of the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, he was told by the founders of the terrorist group that poverty and unemployment drove them into crime.

A member representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Madami Garba Madami, has died.

Naija News reports that Madami died in the hospital where he was receiving treatment on Saturday morning, three days after the inauguration.

A traditional title holder from his constituency(Chikun), Ibrahim Sale, the Ardo Ardodin, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has lambasted former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo for telling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Dokubo had asserted while speaking to State House correspondents on Friday, that freeing Nnamdi Kanu would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo state, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

But in a statement on Saturday, NYCN Vice President (South-East), Smart Uwakwe, asked Tinubu to ignore the former militant and release Nnamdi Kanu to the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with terms and conditions, for nation’s security, peace, unity and progress.

Former Senator representing Bauchi North in the National Assembly, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has denied using his wife to influence court cases.

Naija News reported that Bulkachuwa had said he often influenced the decisions of his wife and a former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was in office.

The Bauchi Senator made this known while speaking during the Senate Valedictory Session on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Lawan, who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted Bulkachuwa before he spoke any further.

However, Bulkachuwa’s comments elicited outrage from a cross-section of Nigerians both on and off social media.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali Baba, has redeployed DIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

Naija News reports that the Police boss also approved the redeployment of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, DIG Bala Ciroma, and DIG Emeka Frank Mba to head the Department of Training and Development and the Department of Research and Planning respectively.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

He said, “Similarly, the IGP approved the posting/redeployment of seventeen (17) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly obtained an ex parte order from the court to detain the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, beyond 48 hours stipulated in Section 35 of the Constitution.

Naija News reports that the embattled Emefiele has spent seven nights in detention and has not been charged to court.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a government source said the move by the DSS was to deter the suspect from filing lawsuits to enforce his fundamental human rights.

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed plans to displace celebrity chef, Hilda Baci as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after GWR confirmed Hilda’s Cook-A-Thon of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, Chef Dammy reiterated that the just concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Records.

According to Dammy, following the support she received from well-wishers and notable Nigerians in the society during the last cook-A-Thon, she has officially decided to cook for 150 hours and ensure it is duly registered with GWR.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.