Tinubu To Proceed On First Official Trip To France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to depart Nigeria to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France, next week.

Naija News reports that this will be Tinubu’s first official trip overseas as Nigerian president since his May 29 inauguration.

According to SaharaReporters, sources in the presidency revealed that Tinubu’s visit was also a “strategy” to see his team of medical doctors.

“BAT is to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France, next week. This will be his first official trip outside Nigeria since his assumption of duty as President,” one of the top sources disclosed on Saturday.

“The trip is to check his health too. It is a strategy to go to hospital,” another source noted.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has lambasted former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo for telling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Dokubo had asserted while speaking to State House correspondents on Friday, that freeing Nnamdi Kanu would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo state, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

But in a statement on Saturday, NYCN Vice President (South-East), Smart Uwakwe, asked Tinubu to ignore the former militant and release Nnamdi Kanu to the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with terms and conditions, for nation’s security, peace, unity and progress.

He described Dokubo as a militant who had killed, maimed, destroyed government facilities and, by extension, the nation’s economy, stressing that he should be the one behind bars.