Nnamdi Kanu: Beware Of The Cabal Of Evil Forces, Dokubo Should Be In Prison – NYCN Warns Tinubu

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has lambasted former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo for telling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Dokubo had asserted while speaking to State House correspondents on Friday, that freeing Nnamdi Kanu would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo state, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

But in a statement on Saturday, NYCN Vice President (South-East), Smart Uwakwe, asked Tinubu to ignore the former militant and release Nnamdi Kanu to the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with terms and conditions, for nation’s security, peace, unity and progress.

He described Dokubo as a militant who had killed, maimed, destroyed government facilities and, by extension, the nation’s economy, stressing that he should be the one behind bars.

Uwakwe urged President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to beware of the “Cabal of evil forces that derive joy in destabilizing the Unity of Nigeria,” reassuring Tinubu of Ndigbo’s continued contributions to peace, security, unity, and progress of Nigeria.

His statement read: “Mazi Nnamdi Kalu should be released immediately to the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with terms and conditions, for security, peace, unity, understanding and progress of Nigeria.

“We reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerian Patriots, that we, and Ndi Igbo of Nigeria, will do everything possible to ensure that Ndi Igbo continue to make their Contributions for peace, security, understanding, Unity, and progress of Nigeria.

“Beware of the Cabal of Evil forces that derives joy in destabilizing the Unity of Nigeria.

“NDI Igbo has passed through a lot in the past, and with the focused, driven leadership of our Leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and the collaboration of the Youth Leaders of Ala Igbo, we will never sit by the fence again and watch the continuous move by some persons or groups to instigate us into activities that will stall the development and economic growth of Ala Igbo and the Unity of our dear Nation Nigeria.”