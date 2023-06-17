Tinubu: Guru Mahraji Speaks On Fuel Subsidy Removal, Sends Message To All Nigerians

The Founder and Spiritual Leader of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has berated Nigerians criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking on Saturday in a press conference in his hometown along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the spiritual leader urged the citizenry to endure the situation so they can enjoy it in the long run.

He admitted that the removal of the subsidy has led to the hike in prices of some essential commodities, most especially the foodstuffs in the market, but insisted that Tinubu has proven that he means well for Nigerians.

He said, “Tinubu mean well for Nigeria, you can see all his actions since his few days in office now, he has been performing wonderfully well, just a few days in office he has beamed his searchlight in some sectors and you can see what is happening, some people have been suspended, some will still join them, people are now hailing him for his action, people are now seeing the difference in him and the past administrations.

“Nigerians are always quick to react to things, what we need to do now is to support President Tinubu with our prayers, we don’t need to start creating confusion for him in this early day of his administration, leave him to operate and do the necessary things that will move our country forward.”

Speaking further, Guru Maharaj Ji insisted that it is too early to criticize the nation’s leader, adding that what he needs at this crucial moment is support from Nigerians.

He insisted that the President is the right choice for Nigeria and those who are presently condemning his decisions will praise him at the end of the day.

“It is too early to criticize President Tinubu over his action on removal of fuel subsidy, Tinubu has identified that the money on subsidy is going into the private purse of some few Nigerians over the years and this cannot continue, it has to stop for Nigeria to move forward.

“Tinubu is the right choice for us at this crucial time, we need to give him enough time to operate, those criticizing him now will later praise him for his action.

“President Tinubu is capable of making Nigeria a better place, what he needs is our support, he will take us to the next level, we need to support him, not criticize him

“You can see he has been appointing the best brains that will work with him, it is not hard for him to identify the best brains that will teamwork with him to make the country great, he’s known for that, and with time, he will take us to the promised land,” he added.