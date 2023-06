GWR: Chef Dammy Moves To Displace Hilda Baci With Another 150-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed plans to displace celebrity chef, Hilda Baci as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after GWR confirmed Hilda’s Cook-A-Thon of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, Chef Dammy reiterated that the just concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Records.

According to Dammy, following the support she received from well-wishers and notable Nigerians in the society during the last cook-A-Thon, she has officially decided to cook for 150 hours and ensure it is duly registered with GWR.

The Ekiti-based chef said the new challenge will take place next month, adding she is open to new opportunities and experiences in life.

She said, “I know the question that has been surrounding the minds of many people online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120-hour cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the world has known her and she has been put in the spotlight? Well, Chef Dammy is open to exploration! I am open to new opportunities and new experiences in life. Now that the world knows what I am capable of doing. I think it’s high time everyone started giving me a chance to explore in diverse ways and capabilities.

“Finally, I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just-concluded cooking, but my team and I have decided to embark on this new challenge next month.

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in the society. I, Adeparusi Damilola popularly known as Chef Dammy and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month.

“This time, it will be held for a 150-hour, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back!”