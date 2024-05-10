‘Pere Has Struck Again, Evidence Surplus’ – Etinosa Idemudia Calls Out Reality TV Star

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has called out former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Pere Egbi, for allegedly owing some movie producers.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Etinosa slammed Pere over alleged debt and failure to show up for a movie production he was paid to feature.

The movie star, in a series of posts via X on Friday, stated that three different producers had contacted her over Pere’s failure to show up for a movie he had been paid to feature.

While referring to the reality TV star as an armed robber currently in the US, Etinosa called on his fans to make donations to help him pay off his debt.

She warned movie producers to stop contacting her, but report the incident to the police, and ask Pere for a refund.

She said, “A lot of people suffer in silence because they want to look classy. I’m so sorry for you. Nobody should call me o. Go and collect your money by yourself from him. Pere has struck again. 3 different producers are calling me, abeg I no be tax collector. Evidence Surplus. Today go hot for this App.

“The ARMED ROBBER dey America dey susehh. Parrots, come and donate again for your fave, please. I’m tired. No producer should call me. Please contact your actor and ask him for your refund or go to POLICE STATION like me!!!!!

“No o. Let them keep quiet. Instead of them to drag trousers commot for him waist; apparently, he gathered everybody’s money like Ajo. I thought I was the only victim the way nobody supported me when I was crying out. Since January!!. On top my own money

“It is Wicked and criminal. Later they will rush and be saying God does not like ugly. Brother, God does not like thieves who cripple other people’s business and expect theirs to thrive. Nahhhh”