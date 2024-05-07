I Am Not Your Mate In This Industry, Always Refund Money Without Stress – Etinosa Slams Pere Egbi

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia, has claimed that reality TV star, Pere Egbi was owing her some amount of money.

She disclosed that the former housemate collected money to feature in movie but he never showed up.

In a post on social media, she revealed that a BBNaija reality TV star was owing her money and urged supporters to contribute money for the person in question so she could get paid.

According to her, she does not want to mention his name because she is a mature mother. The actress threatened to get him arrested.

However, in a second post, Idemudia explained that the person in question has paid.

She confirmed receiving a full payment of her money and eventually mentioned Pere’s name.

The controversial actress noted that the person asked her to explain what happened, so she had to fulfil the person’s wish

Not done with her utterance, she told the reality star, who fought with Doyin that she was not his mate.

Idemudia noted that practitioners allowed a lot of bad behavior in the industry. She further warned actors not to collect money from producers if they cannot honour the call of a producer.

She wrote: “Payment received IN FULL. Dear @PereEgbi if you know you can’t do a job you were paid for, respectfully refund without stress. It helps your integrity. P.S. I am not your mate in this industry.Cheers.”