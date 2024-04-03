Etinosa Speaks On Contracting Infections From Ex-Husband

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has shared her opinion about challenges in marriage.

Recall that Etinosa in an interview with Chude Jideonwo in 2023, revealed that she got married at 22 and suffered brutal domestic violence from her ex-husband to the extent that she almost lost her life.

Naija News reports that the movie star in a post via X asserted that couples share everything in marriage including sexually transmitted diseases.

Speaking from experience, Etinosa recalled how her ex-husband transmitted infections to her several times during their marriage.

She wrote, “When I was married of course I received infection from time to time. But that’s marriage for you. Marriage is about sharing. You share everything… including infection.”

I Got Married To A Monster At 22

Meanwhile, Etinosa Idemudia, slammed Nigerian singer, Harrysong, over his marriage crisis and the treatment meted out to his wife, Alexer.

Naija News reported that Alexer, in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, opened up on her husband’s series of cheating and experiences in their marriage.

The singer’s wife claimed that Harrysong had always told her he never loved her but married her out of pity.

She said the cheating of the ‘Reggae Blues’ hitmaker was becoming too much and had undergone countless treatments for infection.

According to her, Harrysong wanted a male child, which always caused friction between them.

Reacting, Etinosa, in a post on Instagram, recalled her past failed marriage, stating that she got married to a monster at the age of 2022.

The movie star stated that men sought younger ladies in their 20s to marry because they believe they could easily bully them.

She further slammed Harrysong over his discrimination for female children, adding that female children are also making exploits while referencing former Nigerian minister, Okonjo Iweala.