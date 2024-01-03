‘A Lot Of BBNaija Stars Are Living Fake Life’ – BBNaija’s Pere

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Pere Egbi, has alleged that some of his colleagues live fake lifestyles.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during a recent podcast, hosted by his colleague, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna.

He said many of them flaunt lifestyles far out of their reach on social media.

He said,”Some of our BBN colleagues dey live fake life well well. A lot of them””

In response, Phyna corroborated Pere’s claims, citing a statement by a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, who said she had not flown in the economy class before.

Pere described Khloe’s claim as “nonsense”.

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has called out a popular socialite, Koko Zaria, for allegedly having an affair with his estranged baby mama, Keji.

Naija News recalls that in December 2022, Portable welcomed a child with Keji, who is the singer’s third baby mama.

The singer was, however, said to have sent her away last year after the pair made several allegations against each other.

Last week, Portable performed at the Oshodi Day carnival in Lagos, while Koko Zaria, was also present at the event. There were rumours that Koko Zaria took Keji to the carnival.

But in an Instastory rant, Portable accused Koko Zaria of having an affair with his baby mama, adding that Keji has been taking his son with her anytime she wants to see her lover.

Portable pleaded with MC Oluomo to tell Koko Zaria to return his son back to him and also threatened to beat up the NURTW official if he failed to return his son to him within seven days.