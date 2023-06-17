Kaduna Lawmaker Dies Three Days After Inauguration

A member representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Madami Garba Madami, has died.

Naija News reports that Madami died in the hospital where he was receiving treatment on Saturday morning, three days after the inauguration.

A traditional title holder from his constituency(Chikun), Ibrahim Sale, the Ardo Ardodin, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH.

Recall that the 10th State Assembly members were inaugurated on June 13, 2023, and the late member could not participate as a result of an undisclosed ailment.