Kaduna Assembly Grills Commissioners, Administrators, Others Amid El-Rufai’s Probe

The Kaduna State House of Assembly summoned both current and former commissioners, administrators, and contractors to appear before its ad-hoc committee.

Naija News understands that the committee was set up to investigate the eight-year administration of the former governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Among those summoned are former Commissioner of Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure, Thomas Gyang, former Commissioner of Ministry of Education, Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, Agric Commissioner Dr. Manzo Daniel Maigari, Balarabe Aliyu, Administrator of Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Phoebe YAYI SUKAI, Administrator of Kafanchan Metropolitan Authority, and former Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Engr. Mohammed Lawal Magaji.

This was connected to the state Assembly’s investigation of the financial aspects, loans, and contracted assignments executed during El-Rufai’s time in office.

The Kaduna State Assembly initiated an investigation into the debt profile left by former Governor El-Rufai, following complaints by the incumbent Governor Uba Sani.

Recall that the Governor of Kaduna State said despite inheriting a massive $587 million, N85 billion debts and 115 contractual liabilities from the immediate past administration, he has not borrowed any money in the last nine months.

The governor explained that the huge debt burden is eating deep into the state’s Federal Allocation.

However, the Adhoc Committee established by the House summoned former commissioners and administrators who served under former governor Nasir El-Rufai, as part of the investigation into his 8-year tenure, on Monday.

Naija News gathered that lawmakers at the House of Assembly Complex interrogated certain officials, who are currently under the administration of incumbent governor Uba Sani.

The Chairman of the Committee, Henry Danjuma, representing the Kagarko constituency, explained to the press that the committee had chosen to summon both current and former government officials to support its efforts in unraveling the circumstances surrounding loans and contractual obligations during Governor El-Rufai’s administration.

The Deputy Speaker, Danjuma, stated that the committee might call upon more officials, depending on the evidence presented by those who had testified thus far.

The Chairman said, “Today, we have invited some key persons that we deem it necessary to have them interviewed so that we can get testimonies to aid us to get to an appropriate conclusion. So that we can give a justified report of our committee.

“Depending on the evidence we heard from those before us, there might be people that may be invited based on the testimonies that we are receiving from those that have been invited.

“I’m happy that there have been honest discussions between us and those that appeared before us.

“The Adhoc Committee is to investigate financial dealings that have to do with loans and contractual obligations by the Kaduna State Government from 29 May 2015 to May 29, 2023, to unravel whether there were any misdemeanours.”