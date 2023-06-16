Kcee Fed Me For Two Years – Iyanya

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk also known as Iyanya has opened up on how his colleague allowed him to stay in his home for two years.

He also recounted how Kcee bought him his first flight ticket.

The ‘Kukere’ crooner disclosed this during a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7, Lagos.

Iyanya said Kcee was a better dancer than him.

He said, “Kcee was the person who bought me my first [flight] ticket from Calabar to Lagos. And I stayed with Kcee for two years.

“So, na Kcee na him whine waist pass. I dey tell you since you no want hear na. We were together this morning before I came for this interview.”

Only A Brainless Person Will Undermine My Contribution To Afrobeat

Meanwhile, Iyanya, has slammed a Twitter user who undermined his contribution to Afroabeats.

Naija News reports that this comes after Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, applauded Davido, Wizkid, Rema, Burna Boy, and Iyanya for their contributions to the genre of music.

The Twitter user wrote: “Ubi Franklin gave shout out to Davido, Wizkid, Rema and Burna Boy for what they’re doing to Afrobeats internationally and he mentioned Iyanya too”

Reacting to the post, the ‘Kukere’ crooner said the netizen is definitely clueless, stating that only a brainless person will undermine his contribution to the game.

He wrote: “And who are you again? Only a brainless person will try to undermine my contribution to this game till date. You definitely are clueless”