How Harrysong Stole From Our Music Label – Kcee Opens Up

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has narrated how his former label artiste, Harrysong, allegedly stole from their music label.

Naija News reports that the music executive made this known during an interview with Beat FM.

Kcee said he had chosen not to keep silent over the issue, stressing that some people in the music industry are aware of his loggerheads with Harrysong and had made attempts to settle the dispute.

The singer alleged that the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner forged their signatures and defrauded a client of over N3 million, which got many industry players angry after hearing the issue.

Kcee also frowned at Harrysong’s attempt to discredit his success in the music industry, adding he was already a superstar before the singer joined their record label.

He said, “This is like 8 years or 7 years we went our separate ways but he keeps coming back every year with one thing or the other. I think this year, I told myself I wasn’t going to take that anymore because I have been keeping quiet and I didn’t want to address it. But most people didn’t know what happened between me and him. I have witnesses like Ayo Animashaun and Daddy Showkey, they tried to put us together and they heard about what happened and people were angry with him. I never came out.

“Nobody knew he had to forge signatures of me and my brother, with his former manager to take money from one of our clients about N3.something millions, which is in the police right now. If I want to wake up that case tomorrow, I will wake it up. He even has a contract running, 5 years and he went out calling him out saying he wrote my songs.

“When I won Star Quest, he was in the village, still fishing with his grandmother and I did four albums, 3 with Kennis Music. I was a superstar already, coming out to discredit me at some point because I gave you umbrella to shine was nothing to write home about. I told myself before that I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I have decided that I will talk about it anytime I have the opportunity.”