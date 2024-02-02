How My Father Influenced My Music Career – Kcee

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, credits his father with shaping his music career.

Naija News reports that the ‘Limpopo’ crooner, while speaking on the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, revealed that he started his career as a disc jockey.

Kcee said he and his brother cum co-founder of Five Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, were disc jockeys like their father before switching careers.

He said: “My father was a DJ, a record seller. I grew up in a home where my father sold records. So all the old-school artists, I know them [their music]. I was selling their records when I was about 5 or 6 years old.

“When I was in secondary school, I was already handling a full record store and playing at parties. I and E-Money were DJs. So, I listened to a lot of artists.”

Kcee added that the secret to his longevity in the music industry is his “ear for a hit song.”

In other news, Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Tems, has shared a thrilling recount of the most dangerous thing she undertook.

In a recent discussion with Elle magazine, the globally acclaimed singer opened up about her adrenaline-pumping skydiving adventure.

Tems, known for her soulful voice and groundbreaking achievements in the music industry, including an Oscar nomination, revealed that jumping out of a plane is the most dangerous thing she has ever done.

‘Skydiving is a sport that involves leaping from an aircraft and freefalling before deploying a parachute.’