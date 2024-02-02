Tems Reveals The Most Dangerous Thing She Has Done

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Tems, has shared a thrilling recount of the most dangerous thing she undertook.

In a recent discussion with Elle magazine, the globally acclaimed singer opened up about her adrenaline-pumping skydiving adventure.

Tems, known for her soulful voice and groundbreaking achievements in the music industry, including an Oscar nomination, revealed that jumping out of a plane is the most dangerous thing she has ever done.

‘Skydiving is a sport that involves leaping from an aircraft and freefalling before deploying a parachute.’

The singer, when asked about the most dangerous thing she has ever done, said, “The most dangerous thing I’ve ever done is jump out of a plane. I don’t even know how high but I went skydiving once. And I think for a second I was like, ‘Am I dying? I don’t know who sent me to do this. I don’t know why I decided to do this but here I am falling.’

Story continues below advertisement

“My uncle convinced me and my cousins to jump. I was like, ‘Wow! So cool. Daredevil.’ And then we got into the plane and I was like I will just stay in the plane and they said I can’t. They pushed us out.”