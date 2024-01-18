‘Asake Is A Cool Guy But I’m Not Romantically In Love With Him’ – Tems

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has disclosed she is not interested in dating her colleague, Asake.

Naija News recalls that Tems, during an interview at the Time 100 Gala in New York, said her current favourite artistes are Tyla and Asake.

However, speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Tems admitted that Asake is a nice person, but she is not interested in dating him because her love for him is not romantic.

She also commended Asake’s production skills, saying he always thinks outside the box.

See the conversation below,

Interviewer: “Is directing something you are looking to do not just for yourself but for other artistes as well? And if so, who do you think you would like to work with?”

Tems: “I would want to direct a video for Asake because he’s very artsy and he thinks outside the box.”

Interviewer: “You just like him for work?”

Tems: “Just to direct the videos. As in, what do you mean?”

Interviewer: “Because he’s mine.”

Tems: “Oh no. Please have him all to yourself. He’s all yours. I’m not romantically in love with him. I have my own so I know, I’m okay. But I think Asake is a really cool guy.”