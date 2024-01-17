I Was Bullied To The Point Of Tears Because Of My Voice – Tems

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Tems has disclosed that she was bullied over the pitch of her voice.

The singer stated this in an interview with The Cut.

According to her, she didn’t speak until age three.

She said she grew up feeling self-conscious because her voice didn’t sound like other girls.

Tems lamented that she was constantly bullied and thought that her voice sounded like a boy.

She said, “I was bullied to the point of tears and was a target of ridicule. This led to the belief that I sounded like a boy, or a frog, with the impression that my voice was ugly.

“I was always in my own little world. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs and other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass.”

Recall that the songstress had previously stated that she started making music because she doesn’t have friends.

Why Being A Nigerian Woman Is A Miracle – Singer Tems

Meanwhile, Tems has described being a Nigerian woman as a miracle.

Naija News reports that the Oscar-nominated diva, in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom, said that Nigerian women are the most blessed even though it is challenging.

She, however, said despite the hardship of being a Nigerian, there is a blessing attached to it if one utilizes their talent and takes it to where it would be appreciated.

She said, “Being a Nigerian woman is a miracle. Because being a Nigerian, for anybody, is tough. But I think if you can tap into your gifts and own who you are and be unapologetic about it, and take that to the world, that is an honour.

“I think Nigerian women are the most blessed. I won’t say the most blessed but everybody is blessed in equal manner but Nigerian women are very special to me. They are very dear to me and I believe that it is such a huge blessing to be a Nigerian woman and to be living in this time.”