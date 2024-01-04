Tinubu, Dangote, Osimhen Other Nigerians Make Most Influential Africans List

President Bola Tinubu, billionaire business mogul, Aliko Dangote and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, have been listed among Africa’s 100 most influential personalities for 2023.

The ranking, which New African Magazine released on Tuesday, also named Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, famous for his stage name Burna Boy, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, among the top 100 influential personalities on the continent.

Naija News reports that the magazine detailed that the ranking was released to celebrate Africans who have positively impacted both the continent and the world for their accomplishments and contributions across various fields and industries on this list.

Speaking on the ranking, the publisher stated, “The list features a diverse and inspiring group of men and women, who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, leadership, resilience, and vision in their respective domains. They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more.

“The list also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era.”

He further revealed that “creatives dominate the ranking with 31 representatives.”

The magazine also noted that Nigeria had the greatest representation on the list, emphasizing the nation’s supremacy in business and the creative industries.

Alongside Tinubu, the African Development Bank President Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala, and Kenyan President William Ruto were named in the politics and public service category of the 100 most influential Africans for the year 2023.

Osimhen, who was just voted African Player of the Year, and the President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, were named the prominent sporting personalities of the year for 2023.

Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Tems were recognized for their input in the creative industry, while the magazine enlisted Dangote among the most influential Africans in the business category.

Recall that Tinubu defeated his main opponents, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, to become Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

At the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021, Burna Boy defeated four other candidates to win the Best Global Music Album title.

In August 2022, Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya’s tightly contested presidential election by the head of the electoral authority.